Virgin Media broadband offline in London again

Virgin Media has confirmed that a network problem has left many customers in London without internet access.

In a statement, the company said: "We are working as quickly as possible to restore services and apologise to those affected."

Thousands of customers have reported issues on the Down Detector website, and complained on social media.

Virgin Media said the issue only affected broadband customers in some areas of London.

Customers in Clapham, Ealing, Putney and Stanmore are among those complaining on Twitter, with many saying they cannot work from home without their connection.

Virgin Media experienced a similar problem in April, when its network was unavailable in parts of London for several hours.

"At a time when people are especially reliant on their home broadband for work and keeping in contact with friends and family, connectivity problems will be frustrating to thousands of Virgin Media customers," said Ernest Doku from the broadband comparison website Uswitch.

How to set up a mobile wi-fi hotspot

If you have an "unlimited data" mobile phone plan, you can set up a mobile wi-fi hotspot to connect your computer to the internet via your smartphone.

On Android

Swipe down from the top of the screen twice and tap the Settings icon Tap Network and Internet Tap Hotspot and tethering Tap Wi-Fi hotspot Follow the instructions on screen to name your hotspot, give it a password, and activate it

Remember: the data used by devices you connect to your hotspot will eat into your monthly mobile data allowance, as set by your mobile network. Setting up a mobile hotspot is not recommended if you have a capped monthly data limit.

On iOS

On the home screen, tap the Settings icon Tap Personal Hotspot Switch on Allow Others to Join to activate your hotspot

The instructions on the screen will tell you the name of the wi-fi hotspot.

Remember: the data used by devices you connect to your hotspot will eat into your monthly mobile data allowance, as set by your mobile network. Setting up a mobile hotspot is not recommended if you have a capped monthly data limit.