OnePlus buds seized as 'fake Apple AirPods' by US customs Published duration 43 minutes ago

image copyright CBP image caption CBP posted these images of "counterfeit Apple Airpods"

Thousands of "counterfeit Apple AirPod earbuds" seized entering the US by customs officials appear to be genuine wireless earphones made by OnePlus.

"That's not an Apple," Customs and Border Protection (CBP) tweeted.

And an accompanying press release lauded "the vigilance and commitment to mission success" of the officers.

But the photograph tweeted by CBP clearly shows OnePlus-branded earphones. And OnePlus simply replied on Twitter: "Hey, give those back."

'Various dangers'

"CBP officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis," the New York field operations director added.

"If the merchandise were genuine", the press release said, the earphones would be worth $398,000 (£310,000) or $199 a pair.