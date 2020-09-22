Dark net drugs raid leads to 179 arrests Published duration 20 minutes ago

Police forces around the world have seized more than $6.5m (£5m) in cash and virtual currencies, as well as drugs and guns in a co-ordinated raid on dark net marketplaces.

Some 179 people were arrested across Europe and the US, and 500kg (1,102lb) of drugs and 64 guns confiscated.

It ends the "golden age" of these underground marketplaces, Europol said

"The hidden internet is no longer hidden", said Edvardas Sileris, head of Europol's cyber-crime centre.

More to follow...