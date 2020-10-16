British Airways fined £20m over data breach
British Airways has been fined £20m ($26m) by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for a data breach which affected more than 400,000 customers.
The breach took place in 2018 and affected both personal and credit card data.
The fine is considerably smaller than the £183m that the ICO originally said it intended to issue back in 2019.
It said "the economic impact of Covid-19" had been taken into account.
However, it is still the largest penalty issued by the ICO to date.
