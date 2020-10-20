Covid Symptom Study regrets Samantha Cameron mask ad
A popular coronavirus tracking app has apologised after advertising face masks to subscribers.
The Covid Symptom Study app is run by health science company Zoe and shares its data with King's College London.
An email to users promoted silk face coverings from the brand Cefinn, run by Samantha Cameron, the former prime minister's wife.
Recipients complained they had not signed up to marketing emails when agreeing to participate in the study.
Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King's College London and the principal investigator leading the research, apologised in a second email - emphasising that all proceeds from the sales would go towards coronavirus research.
"We thought selling donated masks for charity would be a good opportunity to raise money for long Covid research," he said. "However, we did not consider the implications of working with a commercial company."
He added: "We also want to reassure you that we haven't shared your personal details with any commercial companies, and we never will. This email was, as always, sent by Zoe, the healthcare company behind the app.
"I want to personally apologise for this, and assure you that all of us here at the Covid Symptom Study will learn from this experience."
The initial email featured images of the silk face coverings, with links to the shop. It also contained an image of Samantha Cameron wearing the mask.
They are priced at £25 each and some designs have now sold out.
"We are proud to announce that we have partnered with womenswear brand Cefinn to bring you a collection of beautiful limited edition silk face coverings," the email said.
"100% of sales from the sale of Cefinn masks will go toward funding the ground-breaking research that is being conducted at King's College London to understand the long-term effects of Covid-19."
But many have said they will now delete the app and personal data.
I didn't get upset about it Tim, but this isn't the apology you seem to think it is.— 𝗝𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗚𝗟𝗘𝗡 (@james__glen) October 18, 2020
This tweet is the last straw for me, I'll be halting using the app and requesting all my data be deleted.
I wasn’t ‘offended’ @Join_ZOE It’s not about offence. You abused my trust and if you misinterpret this as ‘offence’ that can be dealt with by a ‘sorry if you were offended’ statement then you’re even further from getting my trust back. Pls do some long overdue patient involvement https://t.co/ijjNqk0lcu— Margaret O'Hara (@Know_HG) October 18, 2020
Same- this was a poorly judged move on your part Tim... you bullied sick people to enter info in to your app... I will be requesting that my data be removed too. I hope the cash in your pocket is worth letting the community down.— Roweena (@r2ph) October 18, 2020