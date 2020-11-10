Xbox Series X: Sold-out console posted on eBay for up to £5,000
By Cristina Criddle
Technology reporter
- Published
The new Xbox Series X is being sold on eBay for up to £5,000 ($6,609), after the games console sold out in traditional shops.
Released on Tuesday morning, stocks of the highly anticipated £449 machine depleted within hours.
But sellers on eBay have posted the new model on the platform at a higher price.
Several posts offer same day or next day delivery, for up to £5,000 per Xbox.
But most consoles sold recently went for between £600 and £800.
Comments from eBay users criticised sellers for inflating the prices.
"You are disgusting," one comment said. "There are kids out there that are desperate for this console."
"Such is the world today when people exist to extort people," another added.
However, others said this was to be expected and customers could wait until stocks were replenished to buy the Xbox Series X at its recommended retail price.
"Expensive, but you get what you paid for," one comment said. "Because of the lockdown, most stock is non-existent and there is huge demand for this.
"It would have been expensive even without the lockdown.
"So, it is a perfect storm, but - again - there is simply no substitute to having the absolute best console on the market right now."
Inflated prices
Microsoft released two consoles - the Xbox Series X and a smaller, digital-only version Xbox Series S - worldwide on 10 November.
People have been pre-ordering the models since September, but stock made available today has sold out quickly online and remains in short supply.
The consultancy Ampere Analysis expects sales of 13.5 million Xbox Series X and S consoles by the end of 2021.
"Selling stock at inflated prices is a well-established trend, even in the games market," said Louise Shorthouse, senior analyst at Ampere Analysis.
"Given the backdrop of 2020, the console companies have likely been a little cautious in terms of estimating what they could produce and demand.
"People posting pictures and videos of their new hardware on social media exacerbates the fomo [fear of missing out] that many Xbox enthusiasts will be experiencing, and this is fuelling resellers on sites like eBay.
"This type of social media hype would not have existed in earlier generations of consoles."