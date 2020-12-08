Competition and Markets Authority plans tailored rules for tech giants
The UK is set to issue Facebook, Google and the other tech giants sets of rules customised to each firm, and penalise them if they fail to obey.
The tailored codes of conduct is part of a plan unveiled by the Competition and Markets Authority, which it says would "proactively shape the behaviour" of the companies.
The CMA intends to create a Digital Markets Unit within itself to draw up the rules and govern compliance.
However, legislation is required.
The intention is for the new unit to become operational in April, but it will only gain the powers it needs if MPs vote to grant them, and that may not happen until 2022.
In the meantime, lobbyists from the tech firms are likely to try to limit its reach.
Tougher takeover rules
Until now, the European Commission was responsible for most large and complex competition cases involving the UK.
But after 1 January, the CMA is set to take over these responsibilities on a local level due to Brexit.
Last week, the organisation first set out how it planned to govern the behaviour of tech platforms "that currently dominate" online markets, and give consumers "more control over how their data used".
The latest announcement fleshes out some of the detail.
It says there would be three pillars to the new regime:
- the new codes of conduct, which would detail how they do business with other companies and how they should treat their users
- interventions to aid competition, with one proposal being to require the tech firms to make their services interoperable - for example allowing a proprietary app to run on rival's operating system or hardware
- enhanced merger rules, which would allow the authority to block takeovers and other transactions until those involved could convince the watchdog that consumers would not be harmed as a consequence
"The UK needs new powers and a new approach," said the CMA's chief executive Andrea Coscelli.
"In short, we need a modern regulatory regime that can enable innovation to thrive, while taking swift action to prevent problems."
