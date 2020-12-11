Disney ramps up Star Wars and Marvel franchises
Disney has unveiled plans for a major expansion of its Star Wars and Marvel franchises on its Disney+ subscription streaming service.
The company said that "a number of Disney and Pixar films" will be launched directly onto Disney+ in the coming years.
Disney is the latest major studio to divert its focus from cinema to streaming.
Last week Warner Brothers said all its 2021 releases would debut on HBO Max.
The coronavirus crisis has hit the film and entertainment industry hard, and cinemas are desperate for content to lure viewers back with new entertainment that can initially only be seen on their screens.
But content producers want to cater to audiences who may not be ready to go back to cinemas.
Disney plans
Disney said that it planned to offer 10 new TV series in Its Marvel and Star Wars franchises over the next few years.
These include new series of Disney+'s biggest hit, "The Mandalorian," featuring a Star Wars character who is the same species as Yoda.
Another Star Wars series, "Andor," starring Diego Luna as the character he played in 2016's "Rogue One" film, was also announced.
More Star Wars animated series, "The Bad Batch" and "A Droid Story" are also in the works, the company said.
Another 15 live-action Disney Animation and Pixar shows and 15 Disney Animation and Pixar feature films will be available on the streaming service.
Executives said that customers should expect something new every week.
The news comes after a Warner Bros said last week that it would debut all 17 of its 2021 movies on its HBO Max streaming service on the same day they are released in cinemas.
Streaming market
Disney+, which was launched just over a year ago, now has 86.8 million subscribers - a figure far exceeding its own predictions for customer growth.
Together with its Hulu and ESPN sports streaming services the company has about 137 million subscribers in total.
Disney+ is still well behind Netflix, which boasts nearly 200 million subscribers worldwide.
But the number of subscribers it has amassed, in such a short period of time, will have more established streaming services looking over their shoulders.
Disney shares rose during its annual investor presentation.