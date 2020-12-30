Tech 2020: Our biggest stories and what happened next

The ups and downs of the UK's coronavirus apps have been one of this year's biggest running stories. So, the revelation that some police officers had been told not to use England and Wales' NHS Covid-19 app shortly after its launch drew attention. Within 24 hours of the story's publication, the National Police Chiefs' Council issued new guidance saying staff could use it on their personal phones after all. Despite its rocky beginnings, the app has been a success of sorts having been downloaded more than 20.7 million times to date. But we don't know how many people have since uninstalled or turned it off, nor how many have ignored its self-isolate orders. It remains an open question whether a privacy-centric approach made these and other apps based on Apple and Google's design more or less successful than they might otherwise have been.