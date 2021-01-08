Roku snaps up Quibi's collection of short shows
Entertainment platform Roku has acquired the rights to more than 75 programmes and short films created for the failed streaming service Quibi.
Quibi broadcast short programmes less than 10 minutes long, but collapsed just six months after its launch.
Roku, which produces internet-connected set-top boxes and dongles, will show the programmes on its own streaming service free of charge.
Quibi co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg said he was "thrilled" by the deal.
Roku has not disclosed how much it paid for Quibi Holdings.
More than a dozen programmes that were commissioned for Quibi before it collapsed will be seen on the Roku Channel for the first time.
Roku's entertainment software is available on a variety of streaming devices and is built-in to several brands of smart TV.
In December, the company said it had more than 50 million active accounts.
The Roku Channel is the company's own streaming service, which will broadcast Quibi programmes for free, supported by advertising.
The company said the programmes would be made available later in 2021.