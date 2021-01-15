Fortnite-maker Epic Games sues Apple and Google in UK

Apple said its priority was to create a "safe and trusted place to download software" and that it applied its rules equally to all developers."Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines," it said in a statement."Their reckless behaviour made pawns of customers, and we look forward to making this clear to courts in the UK."Google said: "The open Android ecosystem lets developers distribute apps through multiple app stores. For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users."It said it welcomed the opportunity to "continue discussions" with Epic Games about bringing Fortnite back to Google Play.