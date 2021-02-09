Data watchdog probes £6,200 chocolate splurge
The UK's data-privacy watchdog is investigating why one of its corporate credit cards was used to spend £6,248.40 at luxury chocolate specialist Hotel Chocolat.
The charge was disclosed via a public declaration of the Information Commissioner's Office recent spending.
It indicates the purchase was made the week before Christmas.
The ICO is funded via a fee imposed on bodies that process personal data. It also receives a government grant.
The internal probe was sparked by an investigation by news website Insider, which flagged the spend on Monday.
'High standards'
"This payment is currently subject to an internal investigation," the watchdog said in a statement.
"We believe that the transaction has been made contrary to ICO policies.
"The ICO is committed to upholding high standards in all aspects of our financial management and controls.
"Should a contravention of our finance policies be confirmed, we will take appropriate action, including ensuring the payment is reimbursed."