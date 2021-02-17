Los Angeles police 'wanted Amazon Ring BLM protest footage'
Los Angeles police asked Amazon Ring smart home system users for camera footage from last summer's Black Lives Matter protests, says privacy group the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF).
Ring makes internet-connected doorbells and security cameras, alongside a video recording subscription service.
The EFF obtained emails from police asking for footage from the protests.
An LA police spokesman said it was "not uncommon" for them to ask businesses or residents to voluntarily share footage.
"Often, surveillance footage is the most valuable piece in an investigator's case," the spokesman added.
Authorities have previously come under fire for surveillance of those taking part in the largely peaceful marches across the US.
The use of aerial surveillance drones and widespread filming of peaceful protests led to accusations that the right to privacy of legitimate protesters had been infringed. And the apparently widespread use of social media monitoring tools raised similar questions.
However, there were also some incidents of businesses being vandalised and fires being started in Los Angeles during the unrest.
'Not uncommon'
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) created the Safe LA Task Force days after the first protests, with the aim of receiving tips and investigating the protests against police violence.
The EFF said emails from the police asked home owners for recordings that could help their investigations into alleged crimes that occurred during the marches.
Amazon requires that any requests from police include a valid case number for an active investigation, as well as details of the incident.
Such requests can only be made if the purpose is to "identify individuals responsible for theft, property damage, and physical injury", the company said in a statement.
An Amazon Ring user is under no obligation to share data. The BBC has approached the company for comment.
The LAPD is one of more than 2,000 government agencies which have agreements with Amazon.
All but two US states, Montana and Wyoming, have police and fire departments that were participating in Amazon's network as of January 2021.
There have been increasing concerns among privacy advocates about how Ring data is being used by authorities.
In the UK, Wiltshire police set up a database of private smart doorbells and security cameras last year, and residents are being asked to register their details on it.
In contrast, leaked documents emerged in September suggesting that the FBI was concerned Ring users may be using their cameras to spy on police.