Ocado in self-driving vans push with £10m stake in Oxbotica
Online grocery retailer Ocado has unveiled a major push into autonomous driving technology.
It has teamed up with another British company, Oxbotica, to build self-driving vehicles for itself and others who use its platform.
That could include automatic forklift trucks at warehouses, self-driving delivery vans, or even "kerb to kitchen" robots for the final leg.
As part of the deal, Ocado has bought a £10m stake in Oxbotica.
Together, they say they plan to build hardware and software for autonomous vehicles.
In recent years, Ocado has tried to project itself as a technology platform to be used by global retailers, rather than just an online grocery store.
It has developed robots which now pick and pack groceries at its state-of-the-art fulfilment centres, and this week, America's Kroger supermarket chain unveiled its first warehouse using the Ocado technology.
Kroger's delivery vans also use software developed by Ocado to plot the most efficient routes.
The new partnership with Oxbotica will aim to take this idea further.
Driverless deliveries?
Oxbotica builds autonomous driving software for a range of global clients. The company was founded in 2014 by two Oxford professors - Paul Newman and Ingmar Posner - whose university research focused on self-driving cars.
The startup company has just raised new funding from investors in the UK, US and China. Ocado's £10m stake is part of that funding round, and will give it a seat on Oxbotica's board.
In its announcement, Ocado tempered expectations and said that getting permission from regulators to operate autonomous vehicles on public roads - allowing driverless deliveries to customers' homes - may take some time.
But it said that "last-mile" deliveries to customers' homes are a significant part of an online retailer's costs, with labour accounting for half of that - so autonomous vans could produce big savings.
In the short term, it sees vehicles operating in restricted areas such as its own warehouses, with the first prototypes coming within two years.