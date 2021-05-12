Foreign Secretary issues warning to Russia on ransomware
The foreign secretary Dominic Raab will issue a warning to Russia about sheltering those behind ransomware attacks, on Wednesday.
"When states like Russia have criminals operating from their territory they have a responsibility to prosecute, not shelter them," he will say.
Ransomware attacks delayed a return to the classroom in March at 80 schools and universities, he will reveal.
It is the foreign secretary's first major speech on cyber-security issues.
Mr Raab's planned remarks will be delivered in a keynote speech at the National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) CYBERUK conference on Wednesday.
Hostile state actors and criminal gangs want to undermine the foundations of society and democracy, he will say.
There is a clash between authoritarian and democratic states playing out in cyber-space at the moment, Mr Raab is expected to say, with malicious cyber-actors the "industrial-scale vandals of the 21st century".
He will warn that cyber-attacks pose a real risk on a daily basis, with states using digital technology to sabotage and steal.
But criminal ransomware - in which people's data is held hostage until a payment is made - has also been of growing concern. A spate of ransomware attacks has hit companies and organisations.
Those educational institutions hit by ransomware earlier this year - affecting their ability to return to in-person teaching - included schools, colleges and universities, the foreign secretary will say. The NCSC has already issued a series of alerts on the issue.
At the moment, the US company Colonial Pipeline is still dealing with a major ransomware attack which shut down a pipeline supplying nearly half the fuel for America's east coast. That attack has been linked to a criminal group called DarkSide, which is believed to be based in Russia.
US authorities have not accused the Russian government of being directly involved, but former US intelligence officials have said that such groups could not operate without at least the tacit approval of Russian intelligence or political leaders.
The Foreign Secretary will today call on Russia to take action.
Speaking at the same multi-day conference on Tuesday, the Home Secretary Priti Patel came out against the paying of ransoms.
"Government has a strong position against paying ransoms to criminals, including when targeted by ransomware," she said, warning that it did not guarantee a successful outcome, and risked encouraging criminality.
She also announced plans to review the Computer Misuse Act, which has been criticised as outdated.