The relatives frozen in time on Google Street View
By Zoe Kleinman
Technology reporter
- Published
Social-media users are sharing Google Street View images featuring friends and relatives who have since died.
It was sparked by a post on the Twitter account Fesshole, which asks followers to submit anonymous confessions - many of which are explicit.
The original poster said they had searched the map platform for images taken before their father had died.
Launched in the US in 2007, Google Street View has since rolled out worldwide.
The BBC's Neil Henderson shared an image of his late father at his front door.
"I have literally hundreds of pics of my dad but the Google Street View is quite affecting, like he's still around," he wrote.
Another tweeter showed an image of a couple holding hands in the street - his parents, he said, who had died several years ago.
I can go back to 2009 and see my parents walking down the road holding hands. I lost them both 8 & 6 years ago. pic.twitter.com/0YmYROw81k— Seán (@seanyboyo) June 16, 2021
One captured a lady just outside her doorway. "My mum creeping outside for a cigarette," wrote Bernard Baker.
Same here, my mum creeping out for a cigarette. Just over a year ago. pic.twitter.com/M2GoSrCcDd— Bern (@bernard_baker) June 16, 2021
My lovely lovely Dad who died in 2013 still on google maps ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qduLLyhqli— Dawn (@dawn1968) June 17, 2021
Others said just seeing local images taken when their loved ones were still alive made them feel a connection.
And some expressed regret images poignant to them had been replaced with more recent photos.
There is, however, a way to look back at previous incarnations - by tapping the clock icon on the top left-hand side of Google Maps (the feature does not appear on Google Earth) if it is there.
Searching through Google Street View for strange objects or bizarre moments captured in freezeframe has become something of a niche internet pastime.
On TikTok alone there are more than 660 million videos tagged with the website and many popular accounts showing videos of weird things found on the site.