BBC News

Euro 2020: ITV sorry for Apple TV streaming issue

By Zoe Kleinman
Technology reporter

Published
image copyrightGetty Images

ITV has apologised for an issue with its streaming of Wednesday's England v Denmark football game on Apple TV.

One viewer said on social media they had missed 14 minutes of the men's match.

The broadcaster said viewers watching on other Apple devices, such as iPads and iPhones, and its ITV Hub player had been unaffected.

But there have been other complaints about ITV Hub's livestreaming, such as it does not work on all smart TVs.

Some of those with supposedly compatible devices have said they have experienced problems and poor picture quality.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Nearly 24 million people watched the game on ITV's traditional TV channels.

But ITV said its digital-streaming problem had not been due to high demand for the service.

And it had also experienced "technical difficulties" during the France v Switzerland match on 20 June.

In a previous tweet, the broadcaster acknowledged issues with its Amazon Fire TV Stick service on 3 July.

The BBC said a "record-breaking" 5.6 million people had streamed its last England game - v Germany on 27 June - on the BBC iPlayer, and an additional 900,000 viewers watched it via the BBC Sport website.

The free-to-air broadcast of the Euro 2020 tournament in the UK is being shared between the BBC and ITV.

Both will show the final live, on Sunday evening.

Related Topics

More on this story