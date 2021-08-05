Number pinged by Covid app falls significantly
The number of COVID-19 app alerts fell significantly in England and Wales in the last week of July, latest statistics suggest.
Nearly 396,000 people were pinged, compared with the previous week's record of 690,129.
The number of people reporting symptoms into the app also fell - 24,391 reports compared to 36,156 the week before.
Changes to the app, which will mean it notifies fewer close contacts, will be rolled out next week.