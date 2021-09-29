Russia threatens YouTube ban for deleting RT channels
- Published
Russia has threatened to ban YouTube if it does not reinstate two German-language channels backed by the Russian state that were deleted for violating Covid misinformation guidelines.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor accused Google-owned YouTube of censorship.
The agency ”demanded” that the channels - RT DE and Der Fehlende Part - be restored “as soon as possible”.
It warned failure to act could lead to YouTube being blocked inside Russia.
Internet service providers in Russia can limit or block the flow of data to websites, as instructed by the government.
The state used these powers in March to restrict access to Twitter after Roskomnadzor said it failed to remove around 3,000 posts allegedly involving banned content.
In May, it also threatened to slow down YouTube for failing to remove videos it said were ”unlawful”.
Defying suspension
In this instance, RT DE had already received a warning from YouTube for breaching coronavirus misinformation guidelines.
It was given a week-long suspension from posting on the platform.
During this time, RT used a second channel - Der Fehlende Part - to upload content which also violated these policies.
As a result, both were deleted by YouTube.
“YouTube has always had clear community guidelines that outline what is allowed on the platform,” a spokesperson said.
In August, Sky News Australia was suspended on the platform for a week after posting videos that denied the existence of Covid and encouraged the use of unproven and potentially dangerous treatments hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.