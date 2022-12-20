Elon Musk at Twitter: Who could replace him as chief executive?

‘Chief Twit’ takes control Musk completes his $44bn (£38.1bn) takeover of Twitter, immediately firing a number of the company’s top executives and tweeting "the bird is freed". Before officially taking charge of the company, Musk changed his Twitter profile to read "Chief Twit" and turned up to Twitter HQ in San Francisco carrying a sink, saying: "Let that sink in!"

Platform battles ‘trolling campaign’ After a surge in tweets containing racist language, Twitter’s head of trust and safety says: "Hateful conduct has no place here." Yoel Roth says the company is taking action against users "involved in this trolling campaign" to make Twitter safe and welcoming for everyone.

Musk shares inaccurate story Musk tweets an article containing a number of inaccuracies about an attack on the husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi by a hammer-wielding intruder. The site has a history of publishing inaccurate stories and Musk later deletes the tweet after a backlash.

Trump return dismissed - for now With just over a week to go before the US midterm elections, Musk responds to questions about whether he will reinstate former President Donald Trump’s account on Twitter by tweeting: "If I had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!" Image copyright by Getty Images Later that day, Musk attended a halloween party in New York and posed for photographs wearing a "Devil’s champion" costume.

Criticism over subscription service Following reports that Twitter will begin charging users to have verified accounts, Musk responds to criticism from author Stephen King by saying: "We need to pay the bills somehow!".

Musk moves to cut staff numbers Employees at the company begin receiving emails entitled "Your Role at Twitter" informing them whether they have lost their jobs. Responding to news about the layoffs, Musk says "unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day". Yoel Roth, the head of trust and safety, said 50% of the company’s nearly 8,000 employees had been laid off but sought to reassure users and advertisers that the platform’s moderation capacity remained intact.

Twitter founder breaks silence Twitter co-founder and ex-CEO Jack Dorsey breaks his silence over the Musk takeover to apologise to staff who have lost their jobs, saying: "I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly."

Crackdown on parody accounts Musk announces that Twitter accounts impersonating people without being clearly labelled a parody will be permanently suspended - a change to the previous process when accounts were given a warning first. A number of accounts that changed their name to "Elon Musk" and mocked the billionaire had already been suspended or placed behind a warning sign.

Warnings about Twitter’s survival In his first email to Twitter staff, Musk warns that the "economic picture ahead is dire" and adds: "Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn." Meanwhile, after the launch of the $8-a-month Twitter Blue subscription, which gives paying users a blue tick, a slew of parody accounts that appear to be verified emerge, including a fake George W Bush account that tweets: "I miss killing Iraqis". Within days, the service is paused.

Key staff leave company More high-profile staff quit, including head of trust and safety Yoel Roth and chief security officer Lea Kissner.

Musk cuts down on contractors Reports in US media say thousands of contractors who had been working for Twitter have had their contracts terminated. Technology news site Platformer says as many as 80% of its 5,500 contractor workforce were laid off in the move but the company made no official announcement.

Staff told: Be hardcore or leave In a late-night email to all Twitter staff, Musk says employees must commit to a "hardcore" culture of working "long hours at high intensity" or leave the company.

Company offices abruptly closed In a surprise announcement, Twitter says its company offices will be closed temporarily. The move comes amid reports that large numbers of Twitter staff had resigned. Responding to fears the platform was about to shut down due to losing key staff, Musk tweeted: "The best people are staying, so I’m not super worried."

Twitter Blue relaunched The paid-for verification feature Twitter Blue is relaunched. It is still $8 per month - but Twitter cranks it up to $11 for those using the app on Apple devices. Musk says he resents the commission fee Apple charges on in-app purchases.

Suspensions for location ‘doxxing’ Musk says he is taking legal action against the holder of the @ElonJet Twitter account that tracks his private jet, claiming it put his son at risk. He also suspends the accounts of reporters for the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, among others, saying they had shared his location. After condemnation from the UN, a threat of sanctions from the European Union, and a Twitter poll, Musk lifts the suspension for the journalists’ accounts, saying "the people have spoken". The @ElonJet account remains suspended.