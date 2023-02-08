UK regulator opposes Microsoft deal to buy Activision
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said it is opposed to Microsoft's planned purchase of games developer Activision Blizzard.
The CMA said it had provisionally concluded it would result in higher prices, fewer choices and less innovation.
The $69bn (£57bn) deal would see Xbox-maker Microsoft acquire hit titles such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush.
Microsoft said it would find solutions to "address the CMA's concerns".
Rima Alaily, Microsoft corporate vice-president and deputy general counsel, said: "Our commitment to grant long-term 100% equal access to Call of Duty to Sony, Nintendo, Steam and others preserves the deal's benefits to gamers and developers, and increases competition in the market."
She added that 75% of respondents to the CMA's public consultation "agree that this deal is good for competition in UK gaming".
The findings were provisional and both parties would have a chance to respond, Activision said in a statement.
The Call of Duty maker wrote, "we hope between now and April we will be able to help the CMA better understand our industry" in order to help the regulator "achieve their stated mandate" to promote an environment where "fair-dealing business can innovate and thrive".
It's not been a great week for Microsoft so far.
First, its big news about the AI Chatbot ChatGPT joining its search engine Bing was gazumped by Google, which announced the launch of its own rival, Bard, 24 hours ahead of Microsoft's event.
And now the UK's markets authority says it has provisionally concluded that the tech giant's bid to buy one of the world's largest games publishers could be harmful to the wider gaming sector.
With a price tag of £57bn, it's an eye-wateringly expensive proposal.
One of the CMA's suggestions is that perhaps Activision Blizzard could sell off one of its biggest assets - the games title Call of Duty.
This would clearly affect the value of the deal to Microsoft, but it might placate Sony, which owns the PlayStation console and is fiercely opposed to the idea of its rival hoovering up the creators of all the best games.
Microsoft insists it would not make existing games exclusive to its own console Xbox.
It's worth noting that, away from the big guns, Activision Blizzard also happens to own a mobile game that consistently tops most-played charts the world over - the humble but mighty Candy Crush.