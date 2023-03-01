Twitter goes down with users unable to view tweets
Thousands of Twitter users around the world are reporting issues as the social network suffers another outage.
The Following and For you feeds - which display tweets on the platform's homepage - instead carried a notice reading "Welcome to Twitter".
There were more than 5,000 reports flagged to outage monitor Downdetector within half an hour of the fault appearing at 10:00 GMT.
It comes as Twitter reportedly laid off 200 staff members on Monday.
While the Following feed, which collects tweets from people who users are following on Twitter, is not working, some people are reporting they can now see the For you feed - a collection of tweets from people similar to those they follow.
And the site's search tool appears to be partly working, although it does not display any tweets in the Latest tab.
But despite the feeds not working, users are still able to tweet as normal - even if their tweets are falling on deaf ears - leading to the phrases "#TwitterDown" and "Welcome To Twitter" being among the top trends on the platform.
There have been several intermittent outages in recent months, with a temporary outage in early February seeing some users told they were over the daily limit for sending tweets.
The BBC has approached Twitter for comment.