Emergency crews at Leith dockyard as ship tips over
- Published
Emergency services have been dispatched to a dockyard in Edinburgh after a ship tipped over.
Research vessel The Petrel began to tilt to one side at Imperial Dock in Leith at about 08:30.
Police said it had become dislodged from its holding on a dry dock. It is not known if anyone has been injured.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and a special operations team.
Pictures posted on social media show the vessel leaning at a 45-degree angle.
The 75m ship, which is owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, was placed into long-term moorage in 2020 as a result of "operation challenges" during the Covid pandemic.
Before this, it had been used for deep water searches for shipwrecks and war graves at sea.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.
"The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access."
Leith councillor Adam McVey described the incident as "terrifying" for those on board.
He said on Twitter: "Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks - a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.
"My thoughts are with those who've been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area."