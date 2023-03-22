ChatGPT bug leaked users' conversation histories
Viral chatbot ChatGPT had a bug that allowed some users to see the titles of other users' conversation history, its boss says.
On social media sites Reddit and Twitter, users had shared images of chat histories with conversations they said were not theirs.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on Twitter that the "significant" error had now been fixed.
But many users remain concerned about privacy on the platform.
Millions of people have used ChatGPT to draft messages, write songs and even code since it launched in November of last year.
Each conversation with the chatbot is stored in the user's chat history bar where it can be revisited later.
But as early as Monday, users began to see conversations appear in their history that they said they had not had with the chatbot.
One user on Reddit shared a photo of their chat history including titles like "Chinese Socialism Development", as well as conversations in Mandarin.
On Tuesday, the company told Bloomberg that it had briefly disabled the chatbot late on Monday to fix the error.
They also said that users had not been able to access the actual chats.
But the error has drawn concern from users who fear their private information could be released through the tool.