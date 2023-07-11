Royal Mail workers end long-running row over pay
- Published
Postal workers have accepted a deal to end a long-running row over pay and conditions, a union has said.
It comes after some 115,000 workers held 18 days of strikes last year, causing postal delays across the UK.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said that workers "overwhelmingly" backed the deal but warned anger at the firm "doesn't end with today's result".
Royal Mail, which lost millions of pounds through the strikes, said the deal would help it to stabilise.
"The agreement provides Royal Mail a platform for the next phase of stabilising the business whilst continuing to drive efficiencies and change," a spokesman said.
"The three-year pay deal agreed provides certainty for employees and ensures Royal Mail remains the industry leader on pay, terms and conditions."