TikTok testing out advert-free monthly subscription
- Published
TikTok is testing a new monthly subscription which would get rid of adverts on the video sharing site.
The BBC understands the Chinese firm is trying out the service in an English-speaking market outside the US, but has declined to comment on exactly where.
The subscription is being tested at $4.99 (£4.13).
Meanwhile, Meta is reportedly mulling ad-free subscriptions for people in the EU to navigate the bloc's advertising rules.
TikTok currently displays personalised adverts for all users over the age of 18.
Techcrunch, the news website, reported that the test is small scale and there is no certainty that a subscription will be rolled-out globally.
YouTube and X, formerly Twitter, are among sites already offering fewer or no ads for a monthly fee.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, is looking into its own service in Europe for users who do not consent to personalised adverts.
In a response to an EU ruling, Meta said in August it intended to change its terms and get consent from users to display adverts based on their personal data.
Meta has now reportedly told EU regulators it would charge users roughly €10 (£8.68) a month to use Instagram and Facebook without personalised adverts on desktops, and €13 (£11.28) a month to use them ad-free on mobile.
The BBC has contacted Meta for comment.