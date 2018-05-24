The Reporters
Tim Stokes: The 'toxic' couple who murdered their au pair
Why was the young French au pair Sophie Lionnet tortured and murdered by the couple who employed her?
Yolande Knell: Palestinians face uncertainties over Abbas succession
Sue Paz: Is this hairy crab the newest species found in the UK?
Kim Chakanetsa: The man who stood up to Mugabe and vanished
Phil Mercer: New Zealand happy to forget the UK's 'betrayal'
Robin Lustig: Can English remain the 'world's favourite' language?
Highlights of the week
Jo Griffin: Prison without guards or weapons in Brazil
The progressive prisons rewarding inmates for studying and placing emphasis on rehabilitation.
Sachin Croker: Could Comey have been a basketball superstar?
How do height, class and race influence your chances of becoming one of the sport's star names?