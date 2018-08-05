Renault

Ticker RNO

Today's data summary

Market closed
% change
-0.04%
Price Euros
72.37
Change
-0.03
As of 08:49 05 Aug 2018
Market cap. Euros
21,401.26 million
As of 08:49 05 Aug 2018
Latest updates

Renault profits slide

Renault car production
Getty Images

Profits at French car-maker Renault tumbled by 16.3% to €2bn (£1.7bn) on revenue 1.4% higher at €29.9bn.

Looking ahead, Renault said the global car market is expected to grow by 3% compared to last year. In France, it is expected to grow by 2%.

Car-ing and sharing

Chris Johnston

Business reporter, BBC News

Renault Zoe
Getty Images

Renault plans to launch a 2,000 vehicle ride-hailing and car-sharing scheme covering Paris and its surrounding areas in September.

Its owner, PSA, is seeking to replace Autolib, the electric car sharing service run by French tycoon Vincent Bollore's group that was recently ditched by local authorities after a dispute.

Renault already offers a car sharing service in France called "Renault Mobility" and operates 500 Zoe electric cars in Madrid.

Later this year PSA will introduce a "free floating" car-sharing scheme in Paris, allowing drivers to pick up an electric vehicle at one location and leave it elsewhere.

