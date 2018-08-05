Getty Images

Renault plans to launch a 2,000 vehicle ride-hailing and car-sharing scheme covering Paris and its surrounding areas in September.

Its owner, PSA, is seeking to replace Autolib, the electric car sharing service run by French tycoon Vincent Bollore's group that was recently ditched by local authorities after a dispute.

Renault already offers a car sharing service in France called "Renault Mobility" and operates 500 Zoe electric cars in Madrid.

Later this year PSA will introduce a "free floating" car-sharing scheme in Paris, allowing drivers to pick up an electric vehicle at one location and leave it elsewhere.