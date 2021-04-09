Prince Philip has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace announces
Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.
In a statement shortly after midday, the palace said: "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
The duke, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, had returned to Windsor Castle on 16 March after spending a month in hospital.
Boris Johnson said he "inspired the lives of countless young people".
The palace said further announcements would be made "in due course".
"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," the statement added.
Speaking at Downing Street, the prime minister added: "He helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life."
Mr Johnson said he received the news of the duke's death "with great sadness".
"Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world," he said.
Crowds gather at Windsor
By Helena Wilkinson, BBC News Correspondent at Windsor Castle
As news of the duke's death rippled through this royal borough, people started to gather outside the gates of Windsor castle.
Locals, including a young girl, have left flower bouquets at the castle entrance.
More are being brought.
One of the cards attached to the flowers simply reads RIP Prince Philip.
Another is addressed to Her Majesty The Queen sending their deep condolences.
There is a sombre mood here in Windsor as people quietly reflect on the news of the duke's death.
It was here where he spent his last weeks after being discharged from hospital. His last days spent with his wife, the Queen.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "saddened" by the death of the duke.
She tweeted: "I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the UK had lost an "extraordinary public servant", adding he would be remembered most of all for his most "extraordinary commitment and devotion to the Queen".
Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said: "He consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service."
The archbishop added: "As we recover and rebuild after the terrible trial of the coronavirus pandemic, we will need fortitude and a deep sense of commitment to serving others."
The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.
In March, the Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII's hospital in central London after a month-long stay for treatment.
He underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital - St Bartholomew's.
Prince Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Their first son, the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, was born in 1948, followed by his sister, the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, in 1950, the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, in 1960 and the Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, in 1964.
Prince Philip was born on the Greek island of Corfu on 10 June 1921.
His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, a younger son of King George I of the Hellenes.
His mother, Princess Alice, was a daughter of Prince Louis of Battenberg and a great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.