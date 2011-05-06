7/7 inquests: Emergency delays 'did not cause deaths'

Coroner Lady Justice Hallett has delivered her verdicts and recommendations following inquests into the deaths of 52 people, killed in a series of bomb blasts across London on 7 July 2005.

Four bombers targeted Tube trains at Aldgate, Edgware Road and Russell Square and a double decker bus in Tavistock Square.

The inquests at London's Royal Courts of Justice, which began last October, heard 309 witnesses and saw a further 197 statements over 19 weeks.

Here are some key points from Lady Hallett:

Verdict and findings

52 innocent members of the travelling public were unlawfully killed in a dreadful act of terrorism

Families of the victims praised for their "understanding, support and quiet dignity"

On whether a public inquiry was needed, Lady Hallett said she was not aware of having left "any reasonable stone unturned" and these proceedings and her findings would be the end of investigations into 7/7

The inquests unearthed material which had never previously seen the light of day and caused organisations to change their practices

Concerns that inquests could not thoroughly investigate MI5 and security issues proved unfounded. Lady Hallett said the security service and police produced material for the coroner that was relevant but could not be published - but she was satisfied by the public scrutiny of MI5's actions

On the victims' chances of survival, she found that "on the balance of probabilities" each of the victims would have died no matter what time emergency services reached them

The evidence does not justify the conclusion that any failings of any organisation or individual caused or contributed to the deaths

No inquest should be held into the deaths of the four bombers, Mohammad Sidique Khan, Shehzad Tanweer, Hasib Hussain and Germaine Lindsay

Recommendations