UK military deaths in Afghanistan: How they died

The UK's military role in Afghanistan since 2001 has not been without its human toll. Members of the Army, RAF, Royal Marines and special forces have lost their lives in the fight against the Taliban. Here, the BBC News website offers a look at who they were and how they died.
UK forces have been in Afghanistan since US-led forces launched Operation Enduring Freedom in 2001, targeting al-Qaeda and its Taliban supporters. As the UK's role has changed, troop numbers have increased. Most casualties have been caused by improvised explosive devices, or IEDs. Others have died in clashes with insurgents, accidents or by other causes. Use the filter menu to see a more detailed breakdown.
Hostile deaths:
The Taliban have used different techniques to target UK troops at their bases or while on patrol. Attacks by insurgents armed with guns and hand or rocket-propelled grenades have inflicted casualties, as well those using as indirect fire, such as mortars or rockets. There is also a constant threat of IEDs or landmines planted by the insurgents.
Hostile
Deaths
IED/landmine
224
Shot
117
Indirect fire
8
Grenade
21
Suicide bomb
17
All other causes
5
Accidental deaths:
A number of UK troops have died in accidents while on tour in Afghanistan. There have been fatal vehicle accidents and some incidents involving weapons. The largest loss of life as a result of a single accident happened in September 2006 when a Nimrod MR2 aircraft exploded and crashed after air-to-air refuelling, killing all 14 personnel on board.
Accident
Deaths
Air
22
Vehicle
14
Weapon
2
All other causes
3
Other deaths:
Some deaths in Afghanistan have occurred as a result of causes other than hostile action or accidents. There have been a small number of suicides and troops killed in so-called "friendly fire" incidents. The cause of some deaths is still under investigation.
Other causes
Deaths
Friendly fire
12
Suicide
3
Under investigation
1
All other causes
7
When they died
UK troop levels, and casualties, increased sharply in 2006 when Nato took over leadership of operations in the south - with most British forces based in Helmand where Taliban influence was strong. Operations such as Panther's Claw against Taliban strongholds also increase the risk of exposure to IEDs.
All deaths
Month
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
January
N/A
0
0
1
0
0
2
1
6
6
2
3
2
0
0
February
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
6
15
7
1
0
0
0
March
N/A
0
0
0
0
2
4
2
3
12
6
9
1
1
0
April
N/A
1
0
0
0
0
1
3
1
3
1
3
3
5
0
May
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
5
3
12
8
4
5
0
0
0
June
N/A
0
0
0
0
3
4
13
4
20
6
4
0
0
0
July
N/A
0
0
0
0
3
6
4
22
16
3
3
0
0
1
August
N/A
2
0
0
0
8
6
2
19
7
3
3
0
0
0
September
0
0
0
0
0
19
7
4
8
6
2
8
0
0
0
October
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
6
4
1
4
1
0
2
November
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
7
12
3
7
1
1
0
N/A
December
0
0
0
0
0
3
2
9
9
3
4
0
1
0
N/A
Service
Army
Royal Air Force
Royal Navy
Royal Marines
Not released
371
25
0
60
0
Rank
Officers
NCOs
Other ranks
Not released
49
58
347
2
Age
19 and under
20-29
30-39
40+
Not released
35
310
87
23
1
Sex
Deaths
Male
453
Female
3
Service
Deaths
Army
371
Royal Air Force
25
Royal Navy
0
Royal Marines
60
Not released
0
Rank
Deaths
Officers
49
NCOs
58
Other ranks
347
Not released
2
Age
Deaths
19 and under
35
20-29
310
30-39
87
40+
23
Not released
1
Sex
Deaths
Male
453
Female
3
Hostile deaths
Month
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
January
N/A
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
4
6
2
2
2
0
0
February
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
6
14
4
1
0
0
0
March
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
4
2
3
12
6
9
1
0
0
April
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
1
3
1
3
1
3
3
0
0
May
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
4
3
12
7
4
5
0
0
0
June
N/A
0
0
0
0
3
4
12
4
16
6
4
0
0
0
July
N/A
0
0
0
0
3
6
4
21
14
3
3
0
0
1
August
N/A
0
0
0
0
5
3
2
19
6
3
3
0
0
0
September
0
0
0
0
0
5
5
4
8
6
2
5
0
0
0
October
0
0
0
0
1
1
1
1
6
4
1
4
1
0
N/A
November
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
7
12
2
7
1
1
0
N/A
December
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
9
7
2
4
0
1
0
N/A
Service
Deaths
Army
330
Royal Air Force
8
Royal Navy
0
Royal Marines
54
Not released
0
Rank
Deaths
Officers
36
NCOs
45
Other ranks
309
Not released
2
Age
Deaths
19 and under
31
20-29
273
30-39
72
40+
15
Not released
1
Sex
Deaths
Male
389
Female
3
Accidental deaths
Month
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
January
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
February
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
March
N/A
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
April
N/A
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
0
May
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
June
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
July
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
August
N/A
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
September
0
0
0
0
0
14
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
October
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
November
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
N/A
December
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
N/A
Service
Deaths
Army
22
Royal Air Force
17
Royal Navy
0
Royal Marines
2
Not released
0
Rank
Deaths
Officers
10
NCOs
11
Other ranks
20
Not released
0
Age
Deaths
19 and under
0
20-29
23
30-39
11
40+
7
Not released
0
Sex
Deaths
Male
41
Female
0
Month
2001
2002
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
January
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
2
0
0
1
0
0
0
February
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
March
N/A
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
April
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
May
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
June
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
July
N/A
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
August
N/A
2
0
0
0
1
3
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
September
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
October
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
N/A
November
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
N/A
December
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
N/A
Service
Deaths
Army
19
Royal Air Force
0
Royal Navy
0
Royal Marines
4
Not released
0
Rank
Deaths
Officers
3
NCOs
2
Other ranks
18
Not released
0
Age
Deaths
19 and under
4
20-29
14
30-39
4
40+
1
Not released
0
Sex
Deaths
Male
23
Female
0
The overwhelming majority of casualties are soldiers from the lower ranks, killed while out on foot on patrol. Women work on the front line, but not in close-combat roles such as infantry, commando or tank units. The UK plans to end to combat operations in Afghanistan by 2014.