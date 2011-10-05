UK military deaths in Afghanistan: How they died

Some deaths in Afghanistan have occurred as a result of causes other than hostile action or accidents. There have been a small number of suicides and troops killed in so-called "friendly fire" incidents. The cause of some deaths is still under investigation.

A number of UK troops have died in accidents while on tour in Afghanistan. There have been fatal vehicle accidents and some incidents involving weapons. The largest loss of life as a result of a single accident happened in September 2006 when a Nimrod MR2 aircraft exploded and crashed after air-to-air refuelling, killing all 14 personnel on board.

The Taliban have used different techniques to target UK troops at their bases or while on patrol. Attacks by insurgents armed with guns and hand or rocket-propelled grenades have inflicted casualties, as well those using as indirect fire, such as mortars or rockets. There is also a constant threat of IEDs or landmines planted by the insurgents.

UK forces have been in Afghanistan since US-led forces launched Operation Enduring Freedom in 2001, targeting al-Qaeda and its Taliban supporters. As the UK's role has changed, troop numbers have increased. Most casualties have been caused by improvised explosive devices, or IEDs. Others have died in clashes with insurgents, accidents or by other causes. Use the filter menu to see a more detailed breakdown.

UK troop levels, and casualties, increased sharply in 2006 when Nato took over leadership of operations in the south - with most British forces based in Helmand where Taliban influence was strong. Operations such as Panther's Claw against Taliban strongholds also increase the risk of exposure to IEDs.

All deaths Month 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 January N/A 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 6 6 2 3 2 0 0 February N/A 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 6 15 7 1 0 0 0 March N/A 0 0 0 0 2 4 2 3 12 6 9 1 1 0 April N/A 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 3 1 3 3 5 0 May N/A 0 0 0 0 0 5 3 12 8 4 5 0 0 0 June N/A 0 0 0 0 3 4 13 4 20 6 4 0 0 0 July N/A 0 0 0 0 3 6 4 22 16 3 3 0 0 1 August N/A 2 0 0 0 8 6 2 19 7 3 3 0 0 0 September 0 0 0 0 0 19 7 4 8 6 2 8 0 0 0 October 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 6 4 1 4 1 0 2 November 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 7 12 3 7 1 1 0 N/A December 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 9 9 3 4 0 1 0 N/A

Service Deaths Army 371 Royal Air Force 25 Royal Navy 0 Royal Marines 60 Not released 0 Rank Deaths Officers 49 NCOs 58 Other ranks 347 Not released 2 Age Deaths 19 and under 35 20-29 310 30-39 87 40+ 23 Not released 1 Sex Deaths Male 453 Female 3

Hostile deaths Month 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 January N/A 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 4 6 2 2 2 0 0 February N/A 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 6 14 4 1 0 0 0 March N/A 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 3 12 6 9 1 0 0 April N/A 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1 3 1 3 3 0 0 May N/A 0 0 0 0 0 4 3 12 7 4 5 0 0 0 June N/A 0 0 0 0 3 4 12 4 16 6 4 0 0 0 July N/A 0 0 0 0 3 6 4 21 14 3 3 0 0 1 August N/A 0 0 0 0 5 3 2 19 6 3 3 0 0 0 September 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 4 8 6 2 5 0 0 0 October 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 6 4 1 4 1 0 N/A November 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 12 2 7 1 1 0 N/A December 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 9 7 2 4 0 1 0 N/A

Service Deaths Army 330 Royal Air Force 8 Royal Navy 0 Royal Marines 54 Not released 0 Rank Deaths Officers 36 NCOs 45 Other ranks 309 Not released 2 Age Deaths 19 and under 31 20-29 273 30-39 72 40+ 15 Not released 1 Sex Deaths Male 389 Female 3

Accidental deaths Month 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 January N/A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 February N/A 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 March N/A 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 April N/A 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 May N/A 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 June N/A 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 July N/A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 August N/A 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 September 0 0 0 0 0 14 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 October 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 November 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 N/A December 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N/A

Service Deaths Army 22 Royal Air Force 17 Royal Navy 0 Royal Marines 2 Not released 0 Rank Deaths Officers 10 NCOs 11 Other ranks 20 Not released 0 Age Deaths 19 and under 0 20-29 23 30-39 11 40+ 7 Not released 0 Sex Deaths Male 41 Female 0

Month 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 January N/A 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 February N/A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 March N/A 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 April N/A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 May N/A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 June N/A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 July N/A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 August N/A 2 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 September 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 October 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N/A November 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 N/A December 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Service Deaths Army 19 Royal Air Force 0 Royal Navy 0 Royal Marines 4 Not released 0 Rank Deaths Officers 3 NCOs 2 Other ranks 18 Not released 0 Age Deaths 19 and under 4 20-29 14 30-39 4 40+ 1 Not released 0 Sex Deaths Male 23 Female 0

The overwhelming majority of casualties are soldiers from the lower ranks, killed while out on foot on patrol. Women work on the front line, but not in close-combat roles such as infantry, commando or tank units. The UK plans to end to combat operations in Afghanistan by 2014.

Key events