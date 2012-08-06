Newspaper review: Praise for Bolt's sprint victory
Usain Bolt's dash for glory in the 100m took just over 9.6 seconds and left the papers not so much speechless as forced to state the obvious.
Bolt simply is, as the Sun puts it, "the undisputed Fastest Man on Earth".
The Olympic final was "an electrifying race", says the Daily Mirror.
Of his opponents, "they all broke 10 seconds" says the Independent, "but they were nowhere near". Bolt, says the Daily Express, "left his rivals standing".
Weeping
The Financial Times observes "a cascade of gold medals has generated waves of national euphoria and goodwill".
The Daily Telegraph talks of a weekend "that put the Great back into Britain".
Others have their own observations to make. Grace Dent of the Independent says she feels so emotional now, she would "weep at anything".
And Peter McKay of the Daily Mail comments, "this is the way we live now, as if we were in some continuous reality TV show".
Golden heroes
Bolt had to go some not just to win, but to snatch the front pages away from the ever-lengthening list of home-grown heroes, notably Andy Murray.
"Finally," says the Independent, "a happy ending" for Murray on Centre Court at Wimbledon.
But no-one is forgotten, and the Guardian chronicles "a golden weekend for Team GB".
It has pictures of all the winners, from the women's lightweight doubles, to the tennis men's singles.
Riots remembered
The Daily Mirror reminds its readers of the riots that started a year ago today - the "violence and fear that stalked the land just 12 months ago."
It offers the view of the Labour MP for Tottenham, David Lammy, that the factors which "fuelled the mayhem" are today "as bad if not worse".
The Financial Times has been to Hackney, and found people proud to be hosting the Olympic party.
But it also spoke to one man who says the borough has not changed, and "riots can happen at any time."