Basque terror suspect Kemen Uranga Artola arrested in UK
A Basque terror suspect has been arrested in north London, the Metropolitan Police have said.
Spanish national Kemen Uranga Artola, 43, was arrested under the terms of a European arrest warrant alleging his involvement in offences in Spain.
He was arrested on Wednesday in the Kentish Town area and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court for an extradition hearing.
Police said his arrest is not related to the Olympics.
Mr Uranga Artola formed part of the American government's list of terror suspects in 2002, and allegedly has connections to Basque separatist group Eta.
Spanish authorities said he had been on the run for 12 years, and that he helped to find accommodation and store explosives for previously unknown Eta members in 2000.
His arrest was made after detectives liaised with Spain's Comisaria General del Informacion de la Policia Nacional.
It is believed the 43-year old used false documentation while living in London.
More than 20 people have been arrested across Europe, since Eta announced a "definitive cessation" to its 40-year long campaign of bombings and shootings in October 2011.
The last suspect taken into custody was Inaki Imaz in France on Monday.
In July 2012, a fugitive alleged to be part Eta was arrested in Edinburgh, after more than 10 years on the run.