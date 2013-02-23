British man dies in Egyptian resort

A British man has died in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

Local police said a 50-year-old man had drowned while he was swimming off the Red Sea coast on Friday.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We can confirm the death of a British national in Egypt on 22 February. We are providing consular assistance to the family at this difficult time."

Sharm el-Sheikh is one of the most popular Red Sea holiday destinations.