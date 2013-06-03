Unwell Prince Philip misses reception, says palace
The Duke of Edinburgh has pulled out of an official engagement after becoming unwell ahead of a service marking 60 years since the Queen's Coronation.
Prince Philip was due to accompany the Queen to a gala reception for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) at St James's Palace in London.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Duke is unwell but he will be at the service [on Tuesday]."
No details of the Duke's illness were available.
He is said by officials to be "a bit under the weather" but determined to attend Tuesday's anniversary service.
It is Prince Philip's second cancelled engagement in four days. He pulled out of a lecture on Friday but was at the Derby on Saturday.
On Friday the duke, who will be 92 in a week's time, was meant to attend the St George's House annual lecture at Windsor.
The royal couple are expected to be among 2,000 guests at a service of celebration on Tuesday at Westminster Abbey to mark the 60th anniversary of the Queen's coronation.
At the RNIB reception, there were performances by singer Michael Ball and opera group Il Divo.
Rod Stewart, the charity's vice-president, has sung at the event in previous years but has been suffering from a virus.