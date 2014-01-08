Interactive guide: Mark Duggan's last movements

Previous Next 1 of 5

Planned operation Mark Duggan was fatally shot by police on Thursday 4 August 2011, in Tottenham, north London. Here is an account of events leading to the shooting. Specialist officers had been monitoring his movements as part of an operation against the gang Tottenham Man Dem. A briefing was due at 18:00 at the Quicksilver police base. By 17:15, firearms officers are en route there from their Leman Street base. But at the same time, a taxi firm is called to take Mr Duggan from Shoreditch to Leyton, east London. Click the arrows to continue

Journey to Leyton At 17:20 an intelligence officer with the Metropolitan Police's Trident unit tells the team that Mr Duggan is thought to be heading to pick up a gun from the Vicarage Road area of Leyton. Unarmed Trident officers drive to the area to wait for Mr Duggan and to monitor what happens. At 17:56 the minicab carrying Mr Duggan, a silver Toyota Lucida, arrives in Vicarage Road and is seen by the police team.

Collecting the gun During the 38-minute journey from Shoreditch, Mark Duggan has had several phone conversations with a man named Kevin Hutchinson-Foster who is at Burchell Road. Six days earlier, Hutchinson-Foster had brandished a handgun and used it to beat a man in Hackney. When Mr Duggan arrives at the junction of Burchell Road, a man approaches the taxi and passes him a box through the open door. In a later trial, the jury hears that the man was Kevin Hutchinson-Foster and that this box contained a BBM Bruni Model 92, wrapped in a black sock.

Hard stop The silver minicab moves off again at 18:00 and heads towards Tottenham. Firearms officers from CO19 (Specialist Firearms Command) in unmarked cars join Trident officers already tailing Mark Duggan. At 18:10, police are in a "State Red" which means they will make an arrest as soon as possible. The armed officers are in four vehicles, code-named Alpha, Bravo, Charlie and Control, and aiming to get directly behind the taxi to carry out a "hard stop".