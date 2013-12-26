In pictures: Your flood photos
Pictures sent in by BBC website users of flooding affecting their local areas.
-
Flooding continues to be a problem around the UK following the storms earlier in the week. Frank Smith took this picture of the car park at Sainsbury's in Tonbridge in Kent and said: "I'm worried about what it's going to be like after another 24 hours of rain."
-
Frank Smith also took this picture of a barge on the River Medway. He said: "I have friends on a barge who have had trouble as they've been floating up to the towpath. We worry about barges ending up on the towpath or possibly lashing around."
-
Christmas was ruined for Adam Palfrey and his family in Newport on the Isle of Wight when their house flooded on the morning of Christmas Eve. He said: "We weren't given any sandbags or provisions. No help or information from any of the services or the council, none whatsoever."
-
The River Wey in Surrey is one of many rivers which has burst its banks after the storms. Darren Roberts took this photo of one of the roads flooded in the area.
-
The River Wey runs through Hampshire and Surrey. This picture of houses affected by the river bursting its banks was taken by Darren Roberts.
-
Flooding from the River Wey also affected Guildford, where some residents were evacuated from homes. Andy Friend Smith captured this scene on the towpath.
-
Having started to recover from the storms earlier in the week, more bad weather is expected in the Guildford area overnight Thursday into Friday.
-
Kent is another part of England that has badly hit by flooding. This picture of the River Medway in the centre of Maidstone was taken by Kasia Mankiewicz.
-
The Burford Bridge Hotel in Dorking close to the Mole River was flooded on Christmas Eve. Alex Bernal runs a local taxi firm and helped evacuate people. He said: "We worked alongside the emergency services with the transportation of rescued hotel guests and transporting fire crew who had been on all night."
-
The flood water has now receded at Dorking's Burford Bridge Hotel with Alex Bernal, who took this photograph, saying: "We're working today and it has calmed down a bit. There's lots of aftermath on the roads but water has gone down although Dorking to Leatherhead is still blocked off. We're all in this together."