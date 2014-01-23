Image copyright PA Image caption The name of the Queen's fourth great-grandchild was revealed on Twitter

Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter has been named Mia Grace Tindall, it has been revealed.

The name of the Queen's fourth great-grandchild was revealed by rugby player Mr Tindall on Twitter.

Mia, who is 16th in line to the throne, was born at the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital six days ago weighing 7lbs 12oz (3.5kg).

Mr and Mrs Tindall were married at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011.

The baby girl follows Zara's brother Peter Phillips' two children and Prince George to become the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's fourth great-grandchild.

Mrs Tindall, 32, does not hold a royal title and is not referred to as Her Royal Highness - Mia will be known as Miss Tindall.

The new parents met during England's Rugby World Cup-winning campaign in Australia in 2003.

Mr Tindall, 34, a former England rugby star, is now a player-coach at Gloucester.

Mrs Tindall - who competes under the name Zara Phillips - won individual gold in three-day eventing at the World Equestrian Games in Germany in 2006.

The title helped her become BBC Sports Personality of the Year later that year, following in the footsteps of her mother, Princess Anne, who won the award in 1971.

As a member of the Great Britain eventing team she won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

She is planning to take part in the next Olympic Games, which will be held in Rio in 2016.