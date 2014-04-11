Young Citizen Awards 2015
Top Stories
Video 1:58
Harvey Parry
Eight-year-old amputee wins Rotary Award for spectacular sporting success
- 11 April 2014
- From the section England
Video 1:31
Bethany Eason
Campaigner for the deaf community
- 10 April 2014
- From the section Liverpool
Video 1:43
Missing Persons' scheme
- 11 April 2014
- From the section UK
Video 2:12
Lucy Daldy
- 7 April 2014
- From the section UK
Previous winners
Video 2:00
Eastlands Primary
- 9 April 2014
- From the section Coventry & Warwickshire
Video 2:29
Wheelchair tennis champ
- 9 April 2013
- From the section UK
