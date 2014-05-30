Image copyright AFP

Prince Harry will be in the stands when England take on Costa Rica in the football World Cup in Brazil next month, his private secretary has said.

The match, to be played in Belo Horizonte on 24 June, will be England's final group game in the competition.

Edward Lane Fox said Harry would be visiting Brazil and Chile on behalf of the government and to support his charitable work.

He will also watch the hosts play Cameroon in Brasilia on 23 June.

Harry was in South Africa during the last World Cup, in 2010, and saw England booed off the pitch after a goalless draw with Algeria.

The game against Costa Rica could be crucial to England's hopes of advancing to the knock-out stages of the competition.

It follows earlier ties against Italy and Uruguay.

'More memorable'

Mr Lane Fox said: "The prince will carry the good wishes of his brother, who is president of the FA [Football Association], and will be hoping like everybody else that it will be slightly more memorable than the last England World Cup match he attended, and that he will be cheering England on to the knock-out stages with the other fans.

"Prince Harry is visiting both countries on behalf of the British government to help support UK interests in the region and also in support of his own charitable interests which include disadvantaged children, promotion of sustainable conservation and support to the armed forces.

"The itinerary is tailored to Prince Harry's interests and, as you may expect, will contain both a mixture of formal and informal."

During his time in Chile, the prince will meet President Michelle Bachelet in the capital, Santiago.

He is also due to visit a nursery school before heading to a military base where he will speak to officers and soldiers.

He will then travel to Valparaiso to meet volunteer firefighters and members of the city's British community before visiting a day centre to meet children with mental and physical disabilities.

Brazil are 3/1 favourites with most bookmakers to win back the World Cup trophy they last lifted in 2002.

England can be backed at 28/1.