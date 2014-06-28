Image copyright Reuters Image caption The hilltop community of El Vergel was among the worst hit in the wildfires this year

Prince Harry has visited a Chilean shanty town community where homes were destroyed by wildfires this year.

Thousands were left homeless and 15 people were killed when the blaze hit homes in and around the port of Valparaiso in April.

The prince visited people living on steep hills overlooking the city.

He was invited into one temporary home where he proved popular by fixing a television just in time for Chile's World Cup match against Brazil.

Almost all of the wooden properties in the area, a small hilltop community called El Vergel, were destroyed in the wildfires, leaving 100 families homeless.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry also met firefighters at Valparaiso fire station

Image copyright PA Image caption Wellwishers lined the streets as Prince Harry visited the city

Image copyright PA Image caption The union jack received a soaking during a demonstration by the 11th Company of Volunteer Firefighters

Image copyright PA Image caption The prince tried a firefighter's helmet for size

'TV repair man'

The charity Techo is helping the villagers build new homes out of chipboard and corrugated iron, and inside one of the shacks, home to Coca Perez, 50, and her teenage son and daughter, the prince noticed their television was not working properly.

Mrs Perez said: "He looked at it and he started to fiddle with the cable.

"He managed to get it working so we could watch Chile playing Brazil. Now I can tell everyone that Prince Harry is my TV repair man."

The prince also visited Carolina Guzman, 33, who lost her home in the fire.

"I feel really moved to have met Harry and thankful and happy. I feel like crying," she said.