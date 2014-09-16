English parliament not remotely near - David Cameron
- Published
The UK government is not "remotely" near creating an English parliament, as some Conservative MPs have called for, Prime Minister David Cameron has said.
But the issue of Scottish MPs voting on law that does not affect them will get "more pressing" if there is further devolution, Mr Cameron told the BBC.
All the main Westminster parties have promised to devolve more power if Scotland votes against independence.
The Yes campaign says only a vote for independence can guarantee more powers.
More say
Asked whether there should be an English parliament, Mr Cameron told the BBC's Newsnight programme: "I don't think we're remotely at that stage.
On the status of Scottish MPs, he said: "Clearly this question will get more pressing with further devolution but nothing that would happen would change the fact that the people of Scotland are being offered a chance through their own parliament to set their own rules on tax and spending and welfare."
The promise of a further transfer of powers to Scotland if it stays in the Union has prompted cross-party calls for the regions of England to get more say over tax and spending as well.
Conservative MP John Redwood has said Scotland's MPs should not vote on matters relating solely to England, and that English MPs should meet to decide English-only issues.
'Prior question'
BBC political correspondent Ben Wright says there are huge constitutional questions about the governance of the whole UK that flow from Scotland's decision.
Mr Cameron also defended the decision to put just one question to Scotland's voters in Thursday's referendum, and not to include an explicit option of more devolution on the ballot paper.
"I think it was right to have one question, because if Scotland wants more devolution, and I think Scotland should have more devolution, you have to answer the prior question: 'Do you want to stay in the United Kingdom?'," he said.
"That wasn't just my view, that was the view of the leaders of other United Kingdom parties who all thought it was important; let's settle the question of separation and then look at devolution.
"In this campaign the individual parties have set out their proposals, they've been quite strikingly similar, so it's been possible to make progress."