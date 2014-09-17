Operation Elveden: No action against freelance reporter
A freelance journalist held last year by police investigating alleged corrupt payments to public officials is to face no further action, the Met has said.
The man, 44, was arrested at his home in Northumberland over conspiracy to cause misconduct in public office.
He was the 72nd person to be arrested under Operation Elveden, which is being carried out by the Metropolitan Police.
It runs alongside the phone-hacking inquiry Operation Weeting and Operation Tuleta, a probe into computer hacking.
Another man, 47, who was interviewed under caution in November last year under Operation Elveden, was also told he would face no further action.
The former journalist, who was not arrested, had also been questioned in connection with suspected conspiracy to commit misconduct in public office.
Operation Elveden is being supervised by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.