Andy Coulson trial date for alleged phone book payments
Former News of the World editor Andy Coulson will go on trial on 29 June accused of buying royal telephone directories from police officers.
Mr Coulson and the tabloid's former royal editor Clive Goodman are jointly charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office in relation to the phone book payments.
The trial at the Old Bailey is expected to last three weeks.
Both men deny the charges against them.