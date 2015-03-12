Generation 2015

Features and More

Video 2:35

What were young people saying? Five big Question Time moments

  • 1 May 2015
  • From the section UK

Newsbeat Apprenticeships: Hard and stressful

  • 27 May 2015
  • From the section Home

Generation 2015 question Scots candidates

Young voters' views on 'Milibrand'

Newsbeat Young voters in NI 'mortified' by politicians

  • 16 April 2015
  • From the section Home
Video 2:30

Feminist meets Justice for Men chief

Speed date the election

  • 15 April 2015

Is Generation 2015 swayed by social?

Newsbeat Natalie Bennett in the Live Lounge

Newsbeat Nicola Sturgeon on Newsbeat

  • 27 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Ed Miliband in the Live Lounge

  • 24 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat David Cameron in the Live Lounge

  • 22 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Nick Clegg in the Live Lounge

  • 16 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Leanne Wood in the Live Lounge

  • 14 April 2015
  • From the section Politics

Newsbeat 'I'm not voting this time round'

  • 17 April 2015
  • From the section Home

BBC Radio Scotland - Thought for the Day- Generation 2015

Newsbeat The teenager versus the politicians

  • 10 April 2015
  • From the section Home
Video 1:17

Young and seeking work

Video 1:28

What matters to a trainee social worker

Newsbeat What you told Newsbeat in Edinburgh

  • 28 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat: Living, working, housing

  • 1 May 2015

Newsbeat What you said in the Birmingham debate

  • 22 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat: Immigration, NHS, education

  • 1 May 2015

Newsbeat Five key moments from Newsbeat's Leeds debate

  • 8 April 2015
  • From the section Politics

#InMyShoes asks what matters to you?

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK

Newsbeat What young voters think about PMQs

  • 25 March 2015
  • From the section Politics

Newsbeat What Newsbeat's election survey tells us

  • 12 March 2015
  • From the section Politics

The conversation you want to have

  • 24 April 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 2:30

What do young voters want?

The thoughts of Generation 2015

  • 30 March 2015

Meet Generation 2015

Video 0:19

Rachel Ward

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:28

Paige Cope

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Mohammad Ali Salik

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:18

Blessing Margere

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:28

Gareth Shoulder

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Emily Yates

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:20

Laura Fell

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:21

Daniel Biggins

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:15

Aaran Vince

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:21

Daniel Williams

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:23

Rhea Saksena

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:15

Caitlin Beattie

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:33

Elshan Fatahiany

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:09

Noah Brown

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:31

Cameron Mackay

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:16

Frankie Leach

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:12

Susie Barsby

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 1:33

Joely Colmer

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:20

Grace Murray

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:24

Jasmine Cottrell

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:18

Caitlin Newby

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:27

Struan Mackie

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:23

Kate Cartmell-Done

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:31

Gavin Lundy

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Ellis Ey-Thompson

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:42

Kayode Damali

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:20

Cherry Stewart Czerkas

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:31

Amie Robertson

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Tomiwa Folorunso

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Mark Francos

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:23

Stephanie Kenna

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Duncan McCombe

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:39

Capri Ditori

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:28

Benedict Wardlaw

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:30

Darren Grimes

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Hinnah Muteen

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:21

Cat King

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:22

Iman Nauman

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:38

Eva Murray

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:42

Matt Smith

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:27

Dannee McGuire

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:46

Carney Bonner

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:36

Billie-Jo McDowell

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:31

Matt Watts

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:15

Mary Hassan

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:29

Sarah Hubbard

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:55

Ryan Watson

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:46

David Landreth

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:29

Dylan Morris

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:11

Rob Gallagher

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:15

Robbie Summers

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:17

Nan Pancoast

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:39

Jonathan Rimmer

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:16

Georgia Clancy

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:22

Liam Beattie

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:15

Joshua Mitcham

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:31

Ben Wills–Eve

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:18

Nathan Mattick

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Katie Macdonald

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

James Hofstetter

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:12

Emma Nickerson

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:22

Jake Clegg

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Catherine Fuller

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:44

Yasmin Williams

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:21

Pip Cusack

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:21

Imogen Choroszewska

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:24

Jonathan Andrews

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:51

Michael Palmer

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:33

Nasim Asl

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:43

Scott Cormack

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:32

Anthony Flynn

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:43

Aine Mckibbin

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Erin Simpson

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:25

Cian McAlone

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:46

Juliette Moule

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Chloe Simpson

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:20

Poppy Morrison

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:40

Alice Roberts

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:29

Victoria Poole

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:53

Tom Diamond

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:40

Daniel Stones

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 2:00

Shari Ffrench-Guthrie

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:20

Kat Caunter

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:24

Adam Holder

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Royce Coates

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:16

Rob Dennis

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:09

Richard Hales

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:43

Oliver Culling

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:18

Naomi Barrow

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:29

Billy Orton

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:15

Sarah Harmon

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 1:00

Peter Gillibrand

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:13

Nathan Burns

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:22

Yahya Pandor

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:12

Rhys Aldous

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:12

Joanna Gillingham

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:26

Joanna Freeman

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:36

Chanise Evans

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:52

Cassandra Degg

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 1:04

Amil Khan

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 1:21

Amarno Burke

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:51

Alex Morgan

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:10

Matthew Kilcoyne

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:12

Ellen Jones

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:20

Claire Greaves

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:21

Ammaar Rahim

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:26

Aled Illtud Humphreys

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:16

Lucy Melia

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:10

Liam Pearce

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:13

Liam Cook

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:07

Kyran Hopwood

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:46

Maariyah Dawood

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Mairi Frances McKay

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:28

Kodjo Ampofo

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:22

Jordan-Lee Pirrie

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:11

Mairi Keir

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:10

James Cullane

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:10

Hana Janebdar

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:26

Eleanor Fogden

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:22

Craig Maclean

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:20

Danny Pawson

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Evie Hoggard

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:33

Ross Mumford

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:12

Megan Green

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:24

Imrana Karimullah

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:24

Honor Cooke

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:22

Harriet Southgate

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:33

Francesca Keig

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Amy Sprinks

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:09

Kathryn Pennington

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Tonte Anabraba

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Julia Pearson

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:31

Nathan Akehurst

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Ellie Philpotts

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Emily Jones

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:10

Matt Johnson

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:27

Jacob Ellis

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:23

Joe Pugh

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:15

Jodie Lunnon

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:18

Ruairi Small

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:20

Shama Nasinde

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:28

Fiona May

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:13

Aadam Elahi

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 1:13

Benjamin Horgan

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:21

Romario Maloney

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:31

Llinos Evans

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:25

Ellena Pullen

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:43

David Beddard

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:50

Carwyn James

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:15

Tyler Colton

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:16

Cordelia McGeown

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:27

Craig Stewart-Toner

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:51

Michael Yip

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:24

Rosie Lucas

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:35

Nadira Mahamoud

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Keesha Simpson

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:16

Muyiwa Adigun

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:53

Husain Mukadam

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:11

Nikesh Jani

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:37

Brendan Thompson

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:27

Durr-E-Maknoon Tariq

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:11

Alexander Morgan

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:51

D'Andre Usanga-Cummings

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:18

Liam Mackin

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:11

Sarah Honeycombe

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:38

Mahomed Khatri

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:24

Rachel Organ

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:33

Danny Angove

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:12

Delphine Legat

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:43

April Mackenzie-Mcqueen

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:55

Dwayne Foster

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:43

Scott Lamond

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:31

Sian Thomas

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:46

Mel Ramsay

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Rochelle MacFarlane

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:12

Jacob Gracey

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:50

Jessica Taberner

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:38

Zoe Mcintyre

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 1:22

Lukas Colledge

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:18

Tanya Harris

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:23

Amin Aboushagor

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:48

Lauren Graham

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Zoe Backhouse

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:25

Marcel Nathaniel

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:08

Alasdair MacPhee

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:11

Ryan Gray

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Rebecca Merchant

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:12

James Munro

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:40

Imogen Reid

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:21

Georgia Grainger

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:43

Eleanor Shaw

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Gary Duffy

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 1:08

Helen Mockler

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:24

Rebecca Plenderleith

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:24

Michael Abbinnett

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:19

Jordan White

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 1:08

Stuart Boyle

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:14

Charles Houlden-Banks

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:56

Brogan Hume

  • 29 March 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 0:25

Francesca Lord  

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK

Features and More

Video 2:35

What were young people saying? Five big Question Time moments

  • 1 May 2015
  • From the section UK

Newsbeat Apprenticeships: Hard and stressful

  • 27 May 2015
  • From the section Home

Generation 2015 question Scots candidates

Young voters' views on 'Milibrand'

Newsbeat Young voters in NI 'mortified' by politicians

  • 16 April 2015
  • From the section Home
Video 2:30

Feminist meets Justice for Men chief

Speed date the election

  • 15 April 2015

Is Generation 2015 swayed by social?

Newsbeat Natalie Bennett in the Live Lounge

Newsbeat Nicola Sturgeon on Newsbeat

  • 27 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Ed Miliband in the Live Lounge

  • 24 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat David Cameron in the Live Lounge

  • 22 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Nick Clegg in the Live Lounge

  • 16 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat Leanne Wood in the Live Lounge

  • 14 April 2015
  • From the section Politics

Newsbeat 'I'm not voting this time round'

  • 17 April 2015
  • From the section Home

BBC Radio Scotland - Thought for the Day- Generation 2015

Newsbeat The teenager versus the politicians

  • 10 April 2015
  • From the section Home
Video 1:17

Young and seeking work

Video 1:28

What matters to a trainee social worker

Newsbeat What you told Newsbeat in Edinburgh

  • 28 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat: Living, working, housing

  • 1 May 2015

Newsbeat What you said in the Birmingham debate

  • 22 April 2015
  • From the section Home

Newsbeat: Immigration, NHS, education

  • 1 May 2015

Newsbeat Five key moments from Newsbeat's Leeds debate

  • 8 April 2015
  • From the section Politics

#InMyShoes asks what matters to you?

  • 30 March 2015
  • From the section UK

Newsbeat What young voters think about PMQs

  • 25 March 2015
  • From the section Politics

Newsbeat What Newsbeat's election survey tells us

  • 12 March 2015
  • From the section Politics

The conversation you want to have

  • 24 April 2015
  • From the section UK
Video 2:30

What do young voters want?

The thoughts of Generation 2015

  • 30 March 2015