British Family killed in Canada seaplane crash named
- Published
A British family of four killed in a plane crash in Canada have been named by the Quebec Coroner's Office.
Fiona Hewitt, 52, Richard Hewitt, 50, Felicity, 17, and Harry, 14, died when the seaplane crashed in woods in the Les Bergeronnes area of Quebec province during a sightseeing trip on Sunday.
A relative said the Hewitts, of Milton Keynes, were on a special holiday when they died alongside two others.
Family members were said to be devastated by their loss.
In a statement released by the Foreign Office, the unnamed relative said: "Their families are devastated by the news of this tragic incident and are struggling to come to terms with the loss of the entire family.
"Please respect the family's wishes for privacy in this deeply distressing time and we ask to be left to grieve in private."
'Excellent' conditions
Pilot Romain Desrosiers and French passenger Emilie Delaitre also died in the crash.
The seaplane had taken off from Tadoussac, on the north shore of the Gulf of Saint Lawrence - located about 270km (167 miles) north east of Quebec City - on Sunday evening (local time).
An Air Saguenay official said the flight was supposed to last 20 minutes and flying conditions at the time were "excellent".
However, crash investigators have been hindered by bad weather and the inaccessible terrain.
Le Journal de Quebec reported that the plane crashed into a mountainside 20km (12 miles) from Tadoussac, where the tourists were staying.
The newspaper also reported the Britons might have rented a car with an Ontario number plate to drive to the region.
The Quebec Coroner's Office said it would carry out further investigations into the deaths in the coming weeks and its findings would be published in a report in the coming months.
UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond offered his condolences, saying: "This terrible incident has taken the lives of all on board, including four British nationals.
"My thoughts and sympathy are with their family and friends at this difficult time."
The UK's High Commission in Ottawa is in close contact with the Canadian authorities and consular assistance is being provided to the relatives of those killed, he added.