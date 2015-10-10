Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark World Mental Health Day
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked World Mental Health Day by meeting young people with experiences of mental health problems.
Prince William and Catherine spoke to them about the stigma associated with mental illness at an event held by the charity Mind at Harrow College, London.
They also joined students for a workshop which educates young people about emotional health and resilience.
It is the couple's first joint engagement on mental health issues.
'Urgent message'
The duke and duchess discussed the challenges young people face, and learned how they use their experiences to help others in schools, colleges and youth groups.
Among those they spoke to were young women who now volunteer with Time to Change, which campaigns against the discrimination of those with mental health problems.
Mind's chief executive Paul Farmer said: "By putting a spotlight on mental health, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are helping us to send an important and urgent message to the world that it is time to change our attitudes about mental health problems."
The duke recently took part in an anti-bullying workshop run by the Diana Awards charity, and the duchess visited the Anna Freud Centre in London to continue her work on the mental health of children.
World Health Mental Health Day, which was first marked in 1992, highlights mental health awareness and education.