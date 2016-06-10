Queen at 90

Service marks Queen's 'devotion' at 90

A national service of thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral honours the Queen's "faithful devotion" through times of "turmoil and change" on her 90th birthday.

  • 10 June 2016
  • From the section UK

Beacons lit for Queen's 90th birthday

The Queen lights the first of more than 900 beacons being lit across the UK and overseas, as part of her 90th birthday celebrations.

  • 21 April 2016
  • From the section UK

Monarch's milestone

Queen at 90 quiz

Test your knowledge of some lesser-known facts.

  • 21 April 2016
  • From the section UK
Image gallery

In pictures: Birthday events

The flames, the crowds, the guns - as Queen turns 90.

  • 21 April 2016
  • From the section UK

Long life

What can we learn about longevity from the Queen?

  • 20 April 2016
  • From the section Magazine

Why Windsor is her party place

  • 21 April 2016
  • From the section UK

Who's who in 90th birthday photo

  • 21 April 2016
  • From the section UK

Rising to the occasion

  • 21 April 2016
  • From the section Home

Cameron and Corbyn lead tributes

How is birthday being celebrated?

  • 6 June 2016
  • From the section UK

The many fictional faces

  • 21 April 2016
  • From the section UK

Royal 'super fans' greet their Queen

  • 20 April 2016
  • From the section UK

Prince William pays tribute

  • 20 April 2016
  • From the section UK

Longest reign

A constant presence

  • 4 September 2015

Witchell: The enduring Queen

  • 8 September 2015
  • From the section UK
Image gallery

Rarely seen pictures of Queen

World leaders during the Queen's reign

  • 30 June 2017
  • From the section UK

Victoria and Elizabeth in numbers

  • 6 September 2015
  • From the section UK

63 years in 63 pictures

  • 9 September 2015
  • From the section Magazine

Princess Charlotte

Baby princess presented to world

  • 2 May 2015
  • From the section UK

Charlotte christening images released

  • 9 July 2015
  • From the section UK

The spares who became heirs

  • 2 May 2015
  • From the section UK

The royal siblings

  • 6 June 2015
  • From the section UK
  • comments

Prince George

Prince George starts nursery

  • 6 January 2016
  • From the section Norfolk

Why George Alexander Louis?

  • 24 July 2013
  • From the section Magazine

The traditional clothes royal children wear

  • 10 June 2015
  • From the section Magazine

The Royal Family tree

  • 9 January 2020
  • From the section UK