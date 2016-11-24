Image copyright Getty Images

Five baby turtles kept safe by conservationists have been released back into the sea by Prince Harry.

Volunteers monitoring nests near Lovers Beach on Nevis had found the green sea turtle hatchlings in undergrowth.

The prince, who is on a tour of seven Caribbean island nations as the Queen's representative, was handed the creatures one by one.

He later helped excavate a nest which the babies had left.

Willing the turtles to "Go, go, go... that way", the prince observed that one was "waiting for the water to come to him", adding: "That's really clever".

The volunteers from the Nevis Turtle Group work every night on the beaches, tagging turtles and collecting information about their nesting habits and movements.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry guided the five baby green sea turtles towards the water

They also excavate nests which the baby turtles, either leatherback, green sea or hawksbill, have left and count the remaining egg cases to monitor numbers.

It is illegal in Nevis to hunt for turtle eggs to eat but experts say there is insufficient enforcement to prevent people from doing so.

The prince's tour began on Sunday in Antigua and Barbuda before he moved on to St Kitts and Nevis.

The visit will also take him to Barbados, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Guyana.