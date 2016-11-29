Image copyright AP Image caption Successful applicants will gain insights into what goes into organising major royal events

Budding hospitality workers from the Caribbean will have the chance to train at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle under a scholarship programme announced by Prince Harry.

The project was launched in Grenada by the prince, who is on a 15-day tour of the Caribbean.

Nine places are available on the six-week Royal Household Hospitality Scholarship initiative.

Training could include shadowing a service team at official events.

Successful applicants to the programme will be attached to the Master of the Household's department, which looks after all planning and entertaining given by the Queen, both official and private, in the UK and overseas.

It also provides support to the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and other royal family members.

The training could range from learning complex chocolate and sugar craft or performing duties for the Queen's guests at Windsor Castle during Royal Ascot week.

Candidates to the scholarship programme can apply from the nine Caribbean countries where the Queen is head of state which include Jamaica, Grenada and St Lucia.

Successful candidates will be provided with staff accommodation in the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, as well as meals and travel. Flights will be provided by their home realm.

Harry portrait

Meanwhile, Prince Harry praised a drawing of himself created by a teenager during a visit to an exhibition of environmental and social projects on Grenada's Grand Anse beach in the capital St George's.

The prince chatted to the artist Richie Modeste, 18, who was being supported by a organisation which helps disadvantaged young people, and told him the artwork was "amazing".

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry said the portrait was "amazing"

The prince asked the teenager: "How long have you been drawing for?" and when the young artist replied "for about six years now" he praised his efforts, saying: "You have a serious talent."

Later, Prince Harry took a 10-minute ride in a glass-bottomed boat to see gardeners tending an underwater nursery that environmentalists hope help will produce coral to be transplanted to damaged reefs.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The prince met stilt walkers as he was welcomed to Grenada

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry visited a coral restoration project on Grand Anse Beach

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption He attended a community sporting event in the country's capital, St George's

The prince presented a handwritten postcard message of support for the project which said: "Globally 75% of coral reefs are under threat from over-fishing, habitat destruction, pollution and acidification of the sea due to climate change.

"It is fantastic to see Grenada doing their bit for their surrounding ocean and coral reefs. We must protect the things that give us so much."